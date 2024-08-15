Famoso Italian Pizzeria + Bar has just opened a brand-new location in Calgary, but it’s a little bit different.

The Edmonton-founded pizzeria has opened at the existing Ricky’s All Day Grill at Sunridge Mall so that diners can enjoy the very best dishes from both brands at the dual-concept location.

The new outpost offers a wide range of dishes, whether you’re craving Famoso’s authentic Neopolitan pizza or Ricky’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner favourites.

Famoso uses imported Italian bell ovens to bake its pizza to perfection alongside plenty of other family-inspired dishes such as pasta, Italian-style handhelds, salads, tapas and desserts.

Meanwhile, diners will also be able to enjoy a huge selection of Ricky’s menu items, such as Eggs Bennies, Homestyle Turkey Dinners, and Burgers.

“With the addition of Famoso Pizzeria, we’ve got bigger and even more convenient dining options available to our guests who are looking to enjoy their favourite Italian flavour,” said Jackie Turner, long-time franchise owner of Ricky’s All Day Grill.

“The stylish, casual pizzeria embodies the look of a neighbourhood pizzeria with a delicious Italian menu, which is a perfect place for sharing with family and friends.”

Last year, Famoso and Ricky’s also partnered on a dual-concept location on Macleod Trail.

Address: Sunridge Mall, 36th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram