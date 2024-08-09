Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to in August

If there are three little words we always like to hear at Dished, it’s “new restaurant opening.”

Here are a few you should check out.

Luckily for us, there are plenty of new restaurant openings on the horizon this month to cater to all tastebuds. Here are some of the biggest restaurant openings to watch out for in Calgary in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera’s Burger Shack (@verasburgershack)



This popular West Coast spot, a staple for hand-pressed burgers, is opening at Calgary’s recently redeveloped Northland Mall in early August.

In addition to burgers loaded with toppings, Vera’s also serves hot dogs and chicken fingers, fries, shakes, and onion rings.

Address: 5111 Northland Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodle (@mogouyannoodles)



Specializing in the hand-pulled noodles style found in Lanzhou, China, Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles will open its second outpost in the city on August 10.

Diners can watch the experts hard at work pulling the noodles to perfection and choose from a wide variety of noodle-based dishes, from soups to stir-fries.

Address: 905 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elephant & Castle (@elephantcastle)

Elephant & Castle is a brand-new British-inspired pub coming to Calgary, taking over the space previously occupied by the Rose & Crown.

It’ll be a must-visit for sports fans, as football games from the world’s biggest leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Coppa Italia, and the Canadian Premier League, will be shown.

The menu will also see dishes such as bangers and mash, pies and fish and chips, as well as local craft and imported beer.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram