Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge reopening soon at reduced capacity

The iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (JPL) will reopen soon after it was shuttered over the summer due to a wildfire that tore through the area.

The blaze, which destroyed more than 350 buildings in the town of Jasper back in July, also swept through the JPL grounds and caused some fire damage but most of the structures were left untouched.

This morning, the hotel updated the public through an Instagram post announcing it will reopen its doors on October 1.

“To ensure an exceptional experience while prioritizing guest safety, the lodge will operate at a reduced capacity,” the post stated.

The JPL added that 100% of resort fees from October bookings will support the community in its efforts to rebuild.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), the Jasper wildfire is now considered the costliest disaster in Canada’s national park history and the second costliest wildfire in Alberta’s history, resulting in over $880 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ)