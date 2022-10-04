SportsHockey

Johnny Gaudreau and wife Meredith welcome baby into the world (PHOTOS)

Johnny Gaudreau and wife Meredith welcome baby into the world (PHOTOS)
The Gaudreau clan just got a little bigger. 

Johnny Gaudreau, a longtime member of the Calgary Flames and current forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his wife Meredith welcomed baby girl Noa into the world this week. 

Noa is the couple’s first child.

The couple got married last September. 

Gaudreau is in his first season with the Blue Jackets after spending eight seasons with the Flames. 

He was tied for second in league scoring in 2021-22 with an NHL career-high 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games this season. He had 14 points (three goals, nine assists) in 12 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Gaudreau’s 115 points were the second most all-time amongst single-season Flames outings after Kent Nilsson’s 131 points (49 goals, 82 assists) in 1980-81. His 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists) over the course of his time with the Flames ranks him fifth all-time.  

He signed a seven-year, $9.75 million contract to join Columbus on July 13. 

