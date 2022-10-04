The Gaudreau clan just got a little bigger.

Johnny Gaudreau, a longtime member of the Calgary Flames and current forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his wife Meredith welcomed baby girl Noa into the world this week.

Congratulations to Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau on the birth of their daughter, Noa Gaudreau ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/OZiwwWBgSF — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 3, 2022

Noa is the couple’s first child.

The couple got married last September.

Congrats to Gaudreau! He is now Johnny Daddy! pic.twitter.com/lg9atvgdzl — Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman (@FieryBreadman) October 3, 2022

ITS A GIRL!! CONGRATS TO @johngaudreau03 AND @meredithmo1007 ON THE BIRTH OF THEIR DAUGHTER NOA HARPER GAUDREAU BORN ON SEPTEMBER 30!!! #cbj #nhl pic.twitter.com/ftB2gNwMI0 — Sarah (@sarah____kent) October 3, 2022

Gaudreau is in his first season with the Blue Jackets after spending eight seasons with the Flames.

He was tied for second in league scoring in 2021-22 with an NHL career-high 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games this season. He had 14 points (three goals, nine assists) in 12 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Gaudreau’s 115 points were the second most all-time amongst single-season Flames outings after Kent Nilsson’s 131 points (49 goals, 82 assists) in 1980-81. His 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists) over the course of his time with the Flames ranks him fifth all-time.

So proud of this guy! Entering his 9th full NHL season the same week we’re expecting our first baby. Best husband ever managing all our changes happening at once. So excited for this year 💙❤️. Lucky wifey feeling so grateful! https://t.co/2Ukfu7D139 — Meredith Gaudreau (@meredithmo1007) September 24, 2022

He signed a seven-year, $9.75 million contract to join Columbus on July 13.