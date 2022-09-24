Johnny Gaudreau isn't shy about how quickly he's moved on from Flames

It’s probably safe to say Johnny Gaudreau has turned the page.

Gaudreau, who signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets in July, isn’t keeping a particularly close eye on what’s gone on back with his former Calgary Flames team.

Far from it.

In conversation with media Saturday, Gaudreau admitted he “couldn’t care less” about the retooling of his former team, instead opting for a more Columbus-focused approach with October’s regular season just around the corner.

“When I say I love Calgary, it’s the city,” Gaudreau said, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. “Now that I’m on Columbus, I couldn’t care less what they do as a team. I obviously want to beat them. But as a city, the fans, the organization, the way they treated me, I always loved it there. It was a great place to play for the nine years. Once I left, I didn’t care anymore about the team.”

Asked #CBJ Johnny Gaudreau if he was pleased to see the Calgary #Flames' follow-up moves this summer. GM Brad Treliving made a flurry of acquisitions that should keep the Flames among the best teams in the West.

Gaudreau loves Calgary, the city. Otherwise, he said, he's moved on: pic.twitter.com/BewcCMJcT5 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 24, 2022

Gaudreau, who had an NHL career-best 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) with the Flames last season before inking a seven-year deal worth $9.75 million annually to join the Blue Jackets, was selected in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary and spent eight full seasons with the Flames.

Shortly after his departure from Calgary, linemate Matthew Tkachuk indicated he wouldn’t re-up on a long-term deal with the Flames, either. Cue the summer’s biggest blockbuster, and Tkachuk became a member of the Florida Panthers after a swap that returned Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a first-rounder.

Calgary also added Nazem Kadri via free agency.

“Obviously, I’m more focused on the Blue Jackets and what our team is going to do,” Gaudreau said. “They got better or they got worse…I’m not really sure. I’m focused on our team and go from there.”