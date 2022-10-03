Flames get 6-foot-6 winger Radim Zohorna off waivers from Penguins

The Calgary Flames have added yet another new player to their roster.

It appears Brad Treliving’s action-packed offseason isn’t over yet, as the Flames GM picked up Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins this morning.

Zohorna is a big man, listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. The 26-year-old left winger made the move to the NHL during the 2020-21 season, following parts of seven years playing professional hockey in his native Czechia.

Zohorna has split the past two seasons between Pittsburgh and the Penguins’ AHL affiliate. He has 10 points in 25 career NHL games, and 32 points in 51 career AHL contests.

While it remains to be seen where Zohorna will fit in with the Flames, he instantly becomes one of the biggest players in the organization.

No Flames players are taller than Zohorna, save for 6-foot-8 Adam Klapka, who was sent to the AHL on Sunday. Nikita Zadorov (235 pounds) and Milan Lucic (231 pounds) are the only players on Calgary’s current NHL roster that are heavier.