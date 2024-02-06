Brewery & The Beast: Festival set to return to Calgary this summer

The countdown to summer is officially on, as one of Calgary’s largest culinary events has revealed its returning to the city.

Brewery & The Beast, an enormous celebration of local meats and drink, is making its way back to Cowtown on August 25.

The huge outdoor culinary gathering will see over 50 chefs from all over the city cooking up a storm and serving tasty dishes using locally sourced meats and ingredients.

As well as more food than you could imagine, the event will also have an extensive lineup of beverage makers offering craft beer, cocktails, wines, and hard seltzers.

The event has an “all you can enjoy” format, where attendees are given a wooden board, complete with a cupholder for drinks, and have free reign to get their hands on creations from some of the city’s most renowned chefs and purveyors.

Brewery & The Beast runs across three Canadian cities – Calgary, Vancouver, and Victoria – and aims to connect consumers, chefs, and local businesses to spread sustainable ideas and encourage buying local, all while getting their fill of incredible food.

Tickets for the Calgary leg will be on sale from April 15, so be sure to set your alarms, because this event is a dream for meat and beer lovers.

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events, and stay tuned for more information on the vendors taking part.

When: August 25, 2024

Where: TBA