A brand-new spot serving up a huge range of pierogis is opening up in Calgary.

Ontario-based Loaded Pierogi is slated to open its first Calgary location soon, where it’ll be serving up bowls upon bowls of pierogis with tons of different toppings.

The restaurant, which opened in 2014, is based around the classic filled dumplings but offers some truly unique toppings and flavour combinations.

Diners can choose from a base of not only pierogis but also mac & cheese, poutine, salads, or wraps.

Then, they can decide on their toppings, which bring flavours from around the world, such as Philly Cheesesteak, Bang Bang Cauliflower, mushroom and truffle, and so much more.

The new outpost will be Loaded Pierogi’s first in Calgary, having already opened locations in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the opening date for Loaded Pierogi.

