Edmonton expecting more convoy protesters at legislature this weekend

Expect to hear honking this weekend. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) say protesters are set to arrive in the province’s capital on Saturday, February 5 for a second weekend in a row.

On Friday, February 4, EPS shared statements on the protest and information on its potential to affect traffic in the city.

“EPS is aware of the planned convoys into the city on Saturday, and is dedicating crowd and traffic management resources, supported by municipal and provincial partners, to maintain public safety and uphold the rights of all citizens during the demonstration within city limits,” EPS wrote.

“Mitigation of disorderly conduct may include warnings, tickets, arrests, and gathering evidence for follow-up investigations. “EPS is also in contact with federal and provincial partners in monitoring the situations in Coutts and Ottawa.”

The City is aware of a large convoy planning to travel to Edmonton on Saturday, February 5. We are working with the Edmonton Police Service to ensure public safety and to minimize disruptions. City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. https://t.co/qorhnk6OVu — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) February 4, 2022

The City of Edmonton shared that City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice ahead of the protest.

Police say that a convoy is expected to arrive and disrupt traffic in many areas from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

Today’s convoy is expected to make its way to the Legislature. #yegtraffic impacts include Henday, Yellowhead, Stony Plain Rd, Whitemud, Gateway, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Rd and downtown from at least 10:30 am to 6 pm. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 5, 2022

Coutts, Toronto Similar demonstrations are planned in other Canadian cities this weekend as well like inOttawa, Vancouver , Victoria, and potentially others.

Public figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump have chimed in on their support of Canadian truckers and the demonstrations.