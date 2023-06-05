The nominations for the best fine dining hotel restaurants in the continent were just named, and Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel in Banff is up for a big prize: North America’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant.

There are some absolutely incredible places to eat in Banff and this hotel restaurant is up for the big prize at the World Culinary Awards for 2023.

Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel was also named the Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant in 2022 in North America at the prestigious awards so this would be an impressive repeat.

The fourth annual World Culinary Awards will celebrate establishments all over the world receiving distinctions in various categories.

The culinary awards “serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary tourism industry through our annual awards programme” and is a sister program to the World Travel Awards, according to its website.

Categories include World’s Best Restaurant, World’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant, World’s Best Rooftop, and more, with subcategories of winners for each continent.

The atmosphere at Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel is luxurious with incredible views, sitting next to Sulphur Mountain and offering stunning views of Mount Rundle.

The menu is over 50 pages long and has more than 17,000 bottles of wine from all over the world. There is a caviar service, cheese flights, and different multi-course menus that include dishes like caribou tataki and dry-aged duck.

A few other Canadian nominations include Craft Kelowna being up for Best Rooftop Restaurant and Wild Blue in Whistler hoping to snag the Best New Restaurant in North America.

To view the entire list of nominations, check out the World Culinary Awards’ website.