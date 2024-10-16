Bad parking jobs around Calgary can be quite a sight to see, with one driver recently hitting a huge rock at CrossIron Mills, and their car got stuck on top.

Calgarians immediately flooded the Reddit post to share their amusement at the incident, with many people saying how it reminded them of the iconic Sage Hill rock that had stumped numerous unsuspecting drivers over the years.

“Sage Hill rock strikes again!!” one user wrote.

“The annual Migration of the Rocks, from Sage Hill to Cross Iron…” the comment with the most upvotes reads.

“The Rock has adapted to camouflage itself into the natural surroundings. It captures its prey as they unknowingly wander into the Rocks trap. Once consumed, the rock returns back into hiding, waiting for the next oblivious diver for its next meal,” another user responded, poking fun at the absurd situation.

Another user asked the question everyone was thinking, “How do you even get a Civic up on a rock like that?”

One commenter jokingly responded, “Vtec,” Honda’s powerful engine system designed to maximize the car’s horsepower. Well, this driver definitely capitalized on that system one way or another. Comment

Other Calgarians questioned the driver, sharing their disbelief that drivers such as these have their licences. "How, and, more importantly, why are people like this allowed to operate a motor vehicle?" one user asked. "Why was this guy allowed a licence?" someone added in agreement.

“I’d throw a match in and light the damn thing up. Ain’t no way I’m coming back to take ownership of that when the tow truck shows up,” another commenter wrote.

But, like with all bad parking jobs, one comment aptly summarizes the ridiculousness of the situation.

“Obligatory — can’t park there, mate,” a user commented.

What do you think of this parking job? Let us know in the comments below.