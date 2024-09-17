"Can we not": Calgarians are not a fan of this bad parking job

A photo of a bad parking job spotted in Calgary has ignited some hot takes from residents, with many calling the driver out for their choices.

The photo, which was shared to r/Calgary on Reddit late last week, appears to show a red Dodge Ram truck parked lopsided, taking up two handicapped stalls without a handicapped placard in sight in the truck.

The post amassed hundreds of comments and has since been locked and new comments are not allowed; however, many Calgarians chimed in on the parking spot when they had the chance.

According to the Calgary Parking Authority, the fine for parking in an accessible stall without a handicap placard or licence plate is $200.

You might also like: Motorists east of Edmonton are being told to look out for snakes

Uncork one: This $5.3M Calgary home has a 375-bottle wine fridge

Some Albertans are getting serious cash from the government soon

The bad parking job is similar to the one spotted at West Edmonton Mall in 2022, which sparked a debate about some drivers’ actions.