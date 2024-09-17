TransportationUrbanized

"Can we not": Calgarians are not a fan of this bad parking job

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 17 2024, 3:00 pm
A photo of a bad parking job spotted in Calgary has ignited some hot takes from residents, with many calling the driver out for their choices.

The photo, which was shared to r/Calgary on Reddit late last week, appears to show a red Dodge Ram truck parked lopsided, taking up two handicapped stalls without a handicapped placard in sight in the truck.

Can we not do this? This is clearly intentional.
byu/Liquidboard inCalgary

The post amassed hundreds of comments and has since been locked and new comments are not allowed; however, many Calgarians chimed in on the parking spot when they had the chance.

According to the Calgary Parking Authority, the fine for parking in an accessible stall without a handicap placard or licence plate is $200.

The bad parking job is similar to the one spotted at West Edmonton Mall in 2022, which sparked a debate about some drivers’ actions.

