"Nailed the font choices": Flyer telling Calgarians not to take part in Halloween roasted online

A flyer found in Calgary urging people not to take part in Halloween due to it being a “diabolic ceremony for the devil” has raised some eyebrows after being shared online.

“Do not take part in Halloween,” the poster read in big letters, with the creator of the poster reinforcing their distaste for the spooky holiday directly below by saying, “DO NOT TAKE PART IN HALLOWEEN, it is a diabolic ceremony for the devil. This is the REAL motive behind the name, It is NOT AN INOFFENSIVE GAME. It is a RITE that consists of sacrificing children and animals to worship the devil,” the poster added.

The Redditor who made the post, user ItsKlobbernTime, stated that “the one strip of sticky tape was no match for my demonic satan powers and I was able to remove it with trivial ease (in the name of the devil, or course). I didn’t get the memo that we were supposed to be sacrificing kids and pets this whole time. Neither Costco or the dollar store sells those; is there somewhere else I can find them for an affordable price?”

Since it was posted over the weekend, the post has garnered hundreds of comments, with many Calgarians chiming in on the flyer.

“For a person claiming to be against spooky season, they real nailed the font choices,” wrote one user, while another said “I’ve been listening to heavy metal, playing D&D, and dressing up for Halloween for years. WHY HAVEN’T I BEEN INVITED TO JOIN IN THE SATANIC CULTS YET.”

“The devil wanted me to dress up as a stop sign when i was 12,” quipped one user, while another added “Same guy who dresses up like Art the Clown from Terrifier printed this.”

Other people pointed out they had discovered similar flyers throughout Calgary this year and in previous years, including in Lake Bonavista, at a local farmers’ market, and in their back alley.

