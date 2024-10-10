In the latest round of bad parking jobs in Calgary, a photo of a Mercedes-Benz crossing into another space merely inches away from another car has riled up residents.

The photo was posted to r/Calgary on Reddit yesterday, and the original user shared that they received a call from a parking attendant that the Mercedes-Benz driver couldn’t get out of their spot — the audacity.

Naturally, they showed the parking attendant that they weren’t the ones in the wrong. The comments were soon flooded with Calgarians poking fun at the bad parking job.

Many comments commended the original user and expressed admiration for how the correctly parked driver handled the situation.

“This belongs in #pettyrevenge haha. Awesome job, OP,” wrote one user.

“God, this is so satisfying, thank you OP, I needed this,” another user added.

“Thanks for posting, made my day… that’s ingenious too, cause even if you’re worried he’ll scrape your paint, he’s not going to risk his precious Mercedes,” one commenter wrote.

The humour in the comments was also mixed, with people in disbelief about how someone could park so badly and put the blame on another driver.

“I’ve never understood this… how do you get out of your car and see your parking job and find it acceptable to leave it this way lol. How do you not hop back in and fix it,” one user questioned.

Someone jokingly replied to their question, “Have you tried being a selfish pr*ck and not giving a sh*t about anyone else around you?”

Echoing those sentiments were comments questioning the driver’s thinking behind the bad parking.

“I don’t understand this at all. Like you’re literally asking to get door dinged,” one user wrote.

“Gotta be [a] special kind of stupid to park like this,” another person added.

What do you think of this parking job? Let us know in the comments below.