A massive DIY pop-up market returns to Calgary next month.

Etsy Calgary’s Fall Market returns to Calgary on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 at the Genesis Centre.

Half of Saturday’s ticket proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Centre of Calgary.

Everything available at the Etsy pop-up is made by local sellers.

Shop from local handmade and vintage sellers featuring home goods, jewellery, fashion, art, and even snacks.

There will be food trucks and a whole lot more!

Etsy Calgary Fall Market

When: September 23 to 24

Time: Friday, 5 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Genesis Centre — 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE – #10

Price: $5 per person per day; children 12 and under are free

With files from Ainsley Smith