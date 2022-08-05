EventsShopping

A huge DIY pop-up market returns to Calgary this September

DH Calgary Staff
DH Calgary Staff
|
Aug 5 2022, 10:20 pm
Etsy: Made in Canada/Paolo Azarraga
A massive DIY pop-up market returns to Calgary next month.

Etsy Calgary’s Fall Market returns to Calgary on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 at the Genesis Centre.

pop-up market

Etsy Made in Canada

Half of Saturday’s ticket proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Centre of Calgary.

Everything available at the Etsy pop-up is made by local sellers.

Shop from local handmade and vintage sellers featuring home goods, jewellery, fashion, art, and even snacks.

There will be food trucks and a whole lot more!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Etsy Calgary (@etsycalgary)

Etsy Calgary Fall Market

When: September 23 to 24
Time: Friday, 5 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Genesis Centre — 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE – #10
Price: $5 per person per day; children 12 and under are free

With files from Ainsley Smith

