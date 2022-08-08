Doughnut Party, a super popular dessert shop, is opening a new location in Edmonton soon.

The address is still hidden in secrecy, as is the exact opening date, but it should be soon in a hip new YEG spot. This will be the third location for the growing team.

The other two locations are 11980 104th Avenue and 9610 76th Avenue.

This is a locally and family-owned business,

If you’ve never had a treat from Doughnut Party, then one, you’ve been missing out, and two, this will just be another chance to do so. There are always more than 10 different kinds to choose from, in different sized boxes for pickup and takeaway.

Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade Fritters; Dutchies made with apple, cinnamon, cream cheese, and nerds; and earl grey shortbread with chocolate and caramel are just a handful of options to choose from. There are also regular features to try.

Walk-ins are welcome as well.

Whether you prefer sprinkles, icing, glazes, or all three on the same donut, this shop is a must-try.

Stay tuned for all updates on the exact address and opening date for this highly anticipated new opening.

Doughnut Party

