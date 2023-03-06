TravelOutdoors

A dome Airbnb near Calgary is perfect for your next getaway

Mar 6 2023
A dome Airbnb near Calgary is perfect for your next getaway
A unique dome Airbnb in Calgary offers a chance to get away from busy city life while not having to venture too far away.

These Peaceful Riverside Domes are on the Elbow River at Onespot Crossing Campground, a 200-acre family-owned Indigenous campground near Bragg Creek.
This dome Airbnb is set to withstand anything Calgary weather may throw at them and is set up for both winter and spring/summer.
In the winter the heat is provided by a wood stove with the wood included. If you want to try a winter adventure there are snowshoes available.
They do recommend bringing an all-wheel drive or 4×4 vehicle to get to the location as you have to head down a gravel road.
It really shines in the spring and summertime with some amazing views of the outdoors.

You can connect with nature in comfort in this riverside dome, which includes a private firepit, picnic table, solar lights, and a private porta-lu toilet.

There is also a propane-heated outdoor shower giving you some of the luxuries of home.

And solar electricity is included, as well as a USB port for cell charging.

This is such a unique way to get away from city life!

