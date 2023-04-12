Lina’s Italian Market, Calgary’s favourite Italian market for imported foods and freshly made authentic food, recently launched its newest concept in Inglewood: Lina’s Italian Piazza. Even more exciting is that now, inside this new space, is its first-ever restaurant: Sapore.

Already one of the coolest supermarkets in YYC, Lina’s now has one of the coolest new restaurants in town.

The restaurant is open every day from 9 am to 7 pm.

The menu items here, whether on the breakfast, lunch, or dinner menu, are all made with modern and traditional Italian techniques. There is a grilled Nutella panini, saffron arancini, pizza, pasta, sides, and more.

This restaurant space will be a cozy place to enjoy the menu and also the fun pop-ups put on by Lina’s. Two of the most popular are Pizza & Destroy and the Pastaboy from Oz.

Pizza & Destroy is a Detroit-inspired pizza concept serving creative pies, and Pastaboy from Oz is a specialty pasta pop-up dining experience.

This new Lina’s is a part of the Atlantic Avenue Art Block building, offering the already vibrant community some of the best pizza, pasta, and gelatti it has to offer. The menu also has options for Lavazza Cafe, Italian brunch, treats, and more.

Lina’s Supermarket has long been the place to track down high-quality olive oil, San Marzano tomatoes, hundreds of specialty deli meats, and so much more. Pizza, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and desserts, to name a few, are all popular orders from the kitchen here.

The other three locations in Calgary can be found at 2202 Centre Street NE, #100 4916 130th Avenue SE, and 5108 Elbow Drive SW.

Sapore

Address: Atlantic Avenue Art Block — 5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Instagram