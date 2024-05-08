Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his sold-out show to Calgary, and after some glowing reviews of his Edmonton show this week, we can’t wait!

The superstar has been breaking records this year, being the first Punjabi artist to take home a Juno award and now selling out arenas across the country.

Tickets to his DIL-LUMINATI North American Tour sold out fast in Vancouver back in April, filling more than 54,000 seats at the iconic BC Place in Vancouver. That show made history as the largest Punjabi show outside India.

🔥🔥 @DiljitDosanjh takes the stage tonight as the first Punjabi musician to not only play but SELL OUT #RogersPlace! We presented him with his own @EdmontonOilers South Asian jersey and custom Nikes to match ahead of his highly anticipated show!! pic.twitter.com/5SCLP3a1TH — Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) May 7, 2024

He’s been riding that wave all the way to Alberta, where he became the first Punjabi musician to not only play but sell out Rogers Place on May 6.

People were quick to rave about the show on social media, sharing how epic the concert was as a whole and the passion it evokes around a vibrant culture.

Left in awe by @diljitdosanjh‘s #Dilluminatitour. The grandeur of the production celebrated being Punjabi in every detail. It gave a sense of belonging. It’s a powerful reminder of how art can inspire and push boundaries. Future artists, dream big the stage is yours! #truthtribe — Ravi Toor (@Truthtribe_) May 8, 2024

Now, that show is making its way to light up Calgary on May 8, and there are still some tickets available ranging from around $269 on Stubhub to over $6,000 on Ticketmaster.

Are you planning on checking out the concert? Let us know in the comments!

When: May 8 from 8 to 10 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: Starting at $269 with other options for verified resale available on Ticketmaster here