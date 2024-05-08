Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his sold-out show to Calgary, and after some glowing reviews of his Edmonton show this week, we can’t wait!
The superstar has been breaking records this year, being the first Punjabi artist to take home a Juno award and now selling out arenas across the country.
Tickets to his DIL-LUMINATI North American Tour sold out fast in Vancouver back in April, filling more than 54,000 seats at the iconic BC Place in Vancouver. That show made history as the largest Punjabi show outside India.
🔥🔥 @DiljitDosanjh takes the stage tonight as the first Punjabi musician to not only play but SELL OUT #RogersPlace!
We presented him with his own @EdmontonOilers South Asian jersey and custom Nikes to match ahead of his highly anticipated show!! pic.twitter.com/5SCLP3a1TH
— Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) May 7, 2024
No dream is too big.@diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/z76lgUh063
— BC Place (@bcplace) May 1, 2024
He’s been riding that wave all the way to Alberta, where he became the first Punjabi musician to not only play but sell out Rogers Place on May 6.
People were quick to rave about the show on social media, sharing how epic the concert was as a whole and the passion it evokes around a vibrant culture.
This is something else — @diljitdosanjh sells out @RogersPlace pic.twitter.com/0lT5c40I2T
— Avnish Nanda (@avnishnanda) May 7, 2024
Left in awe by @diljitdosanjh‘s #Dilluminatitour. The grandeur of the production celebrated being Punjabi in every detail. It gave a sense of belonging. It’s a powerful reminder of how art can inspire and push boundaries. Future artists, dream big the stage is yours! #truthtribe
— Ravi Toor (@Truthtribe_) May 8, 2024
Veere 😇🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/TZwqWuArlS
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 28, 2024
Now, that show is making its way to light up Calgary on May 8, and there are still some tickets available ranging from around $269 on Stubhub to over $6,000 on Ticketmaster.
TOMORROW CALGARY pic.twitter.com/fLSVX6irFW
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 8, 2024
Are you planning on checking out the concert? Let us know in the comments!
- You might also like:
- "History has been written": Music megastar Diljit Dosanjh sells out BC Place
- Here are the Calgary Stampede concerts that have been announced so far
- 5 concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this May
Diljit Dosanjh Calgary concert
When: May 8 from 8 to 10 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Price: Starting at $269 with other options for verified resale available on Ticketmaster here