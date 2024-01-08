Maverick's Donut Company: First Calgary location opens

Calgary is home to some pretty exceptional donut spots, and it just got a brand-new contender.

Maverick’s Donut Company, Canada’s “premier gourmet donut destination,” just opened its first Calgary location with dozens of delicious sweet treats on offer.

The donut shop hails from Ottawa, where it opened its first storefront in 2016, but now, Maverick’s has outposts across Ontario and Alberta.

Maverick’s newest spot in YYC just opened in Copperfield, where it’ll be open seven days a week from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Whether you love a classic donut or you want to try something new, Maverick’s Donut Company has a ton of different flavour combos to test out.

From old favourites such as honey-glazed and chocolate dip, to maple bacon, pecan pie, and lemon ricotta, the menu is stuffed with drool-worthy donuts.

If you’re a fan of donut holes, don’t miss out on the mini Mavs, which also come in a variety of flavours such as powdered sugar or cherry glazed.

There are even a couple of plant-based donut options like cinnamon sugar and chocolate Oreo, perfect for your vegan pals.

So if you’re looking for a new donut spot, Maverick’s Donut Company may just be the place to check out.

Address: 511-15566 McIvor Boulevard SE, Calgary

