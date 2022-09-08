Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, recently opened its first two Alberta locations.

Two opened this year in Edmonton and it looks like the expansion won’t stop there. This Texas-style BBQ spot will be opening Calgary’s first-ever location sometime this fall.

Famous for serving all of the classics, like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

With over 550 restaurants in the United States and several other countries across the world, BBQ lovers of Calgary will soon celebrate with not just one, but 11 different locations opening up in the next 10 years.

“We couldn’t be happier about this partnership with Qumar and his team,” said Jim Perkins, the executive vice president of International Sales and Support, in a press release.

“It’s always exciting to debut our Legit. Texas. Barbecue. in a new community, but it’s particularly exciting when our brand crosses borders. We look forward to introducing our tastes of Texas to many more Canadians across the country,” Perkins added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Official (@dickeysbarbecuepit)

The first YEG spot, located at 5125 Mullen Road, is an astonishing 2,000 sq ft single-storey space with two bathrooms, an outdoor patio, and enough seating indoors for roughly 40 people.

That’s just one example of what Calgarians can expect to see from the space and food menu here.

The extensive menu is full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, drinks, and more, all available in flexible combos as well as daily deals.

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. All of these meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich, with different sauces and toppers.

Ribs, wings, and combo plates are also available to enjoy it all. Sides and fixings are the best part of southern barbecue, and this chain has them all, like waffle fries, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, onion tanglers, and more.

If you love barbecue, you will absolutely have to check out this quickly growing spot.

Stay tuned for all announcements and updates for this exciting grand opening.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Calgary

Instagram