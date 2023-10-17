Comedy legend David Spade is performing in Calgary this fall

A comedy legend with a career spanning nearly 40 years is coming to Calgary this fall to support an important local charity.

Golden Globe nominee David Spade will perform at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Saturday, November 4.

The event also marks the 24th anniversary of The Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) and the work it does within the Calgary community and beyond. Tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Owen Hart Foundation (@owenhartfoundation)

“David Spade is one of the funniest, most renowned comedians to ever perform in support of the OHF, and personally one of my all-time favorite entertainers,” said Dr. Martha Hart, founder and director of the Owen Hart Foundation, in a release. “He is not only an outstanding stand-up comedian, but also a writer, producer, actor, and television host with a long list of hilarious films and sitcoms to his credit.

“David Spade is without a doubt a brilliantly talented individual but also a kind and caring philanthropist who supports many worthwhile causes. I, along with my son Oje, daughter Athena, and OHF Committee are thrilled to welcome him to our city where he can share his incredible gift of laughter with us all.”

Spade was a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1996, and starred in many memorable films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and Grown Ups. He also starred in two long-running sitcoms, Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement.

The Birmingham, Michigan-born star has been nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globes and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003. Spade continues to entertain with stand-up specials, movie roles, and as host of the Fox game show Snake Oil.

The Owen Hart Foundation supports local, national, and international communities through scholarships, housing, and partnership programs. This year they are also introducing a Celebrity Online Auction with over $40,000 in prizes including sports packages, staycations, fine dining, and more.

When: November 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online