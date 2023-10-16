The "scariest immersive haunted house" is open for Halloween in Chestermere

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A Halloween staple has returned to the Calgary Region this spooky season, and guests are invited to enter at their own risk.

Dr. Giggles House of Pain is bringing the “scariest immersive haunted house” to Chestermere from now until the end of the month.

The one-of-a-kind experience has been haunting the city for over 15 years and can be found from Thursdays to Saturdays behind the Chestermere Rec Centre in the Northwest Corner.

But beware: it’s truly what nightmares are made of.

Dr. Giggles House of Pain is suggested for ages 13 and up, and tickets are on sale now.

It takes about three to five minutes to complete, and though that sounds quick, guests have described that their visits can feel like “an eternity.”

Brave souls are also asked to bring a donation to the Chestermere Food Bank, a non-profit organization serving the City of Chestermere and the surrounding rural areas.

When: Thursdays to Saturdays until October 28, 2023, plus October 29 and 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Located in the NW corner behind The Chestermere Rec Centre – 201 West Chestermere Drive, Chestermere

Tickets: $30, purchase online