Here’s some news that chicken lovers in the Calgary area can celebrate: LA-based fast-casual concept Dave’s Hot Chicken has revealed some more information regarding its Alberta expansion.

The brand, which started as a “street food sensation” parking lot pop-up in early 2017, now operates outposts all over the US and plans to open its third Canadian location in Toronto’s Leslieville next month.

Dave’s specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with souped-up sides like house-made kale slaw, mac and cheese, and crispy fries or cheese fries.

The spice levels at this chain range from “No Spice” to “Reaper.”

While the recent news of Drake investing in the company is pretty exciting for those of us living north of the border, we are thrilled to finally hear a few more details about the highly anticipated first Alberta location.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning to open its first Calgary location at some point in 2022.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact address and opening time once that information is revealed; stay tuned!