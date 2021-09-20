Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win returns today with the largest prize pool ever

For only the second time in its 35-year history, you can play Tim Hortons’ Roll Up To Win for the second time in one year.

Usually held in the spring, the contest returns today and will run until October 17. Featuring the largest prize pool ever, you can win vehicles, vacations, electronics, and more.

Nearly 12 million coffees, four million donuts, and 45,000 Tim’s gift cards are up for grabs — and every roll is a winner.

“It’s been another challenging year, but we wanted to give Canadians something to look forward to and enjoy this fall,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons.

“We’re celebrating our guests and showing our appreciation by giving them a second chance to play Roll Up.”

The contest was reinvented earlier this year to be completely digital; the days of physically “rolling up the rim” are gone.

Now, customers earn a “Roll” for each eligible item they purchase when they scan for Tims Rewards using the Tim Hortons app or a physical Tims Rewards card.

Rolls can be revealed on either the app or the Roll Up To Win website. They must be “rolled” by November 3.

The complete list of prizes, including Xbox consoles, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and Uber Eats gift cards, can be found online.