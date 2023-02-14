5 date ideas for your next trip to Banff

With the Rocky Mountains as a romantic backdrop, dates in Banff can be really memorable, but you need to make sure you have a plan.

Luckily, we are here for you.

Here are five great date night ideas for your next outing in Banff.

Go for a romantic dinner

Always a crowd pleaser. There are so many great dining options in Banff to choose from, you really can’t go wrong.

Go for a hike

If you are an active couple, or you’d just really love to see the great views Banff has to offer, then this is definitely for you. There are so many great hikes to choose from, and if you head out early enough, you can still get a couple more of our ideas in as well.

Head to a spa or hot spring

Sometimes the best date is a relaxing date. Clear your mind and do your body some good with your significant other at some of the many world-class spas and hot springs that Banff has to offer.

Check out Lake Louise

Lake Louise is the perfect date location during both the summer and winter. No matter what time of year you head out there, you will be treated to one of the most picturesque and romantic locations in the world.

Take in the magical winter wonderland from a different perspective — on the back of a dogsled! You’ll have the opportunity to connect with the dogs, get a tour of the area from your certified guide, and even practice your hand at being a real musher. Looking for an extra experience? Try out Ski Jöring, where you can combine recreational skiing and dog sledding!

Have a romantic night with Nightrise

A stunning experience at the top of Sulphur Mountain in Banff allows visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area like never before. Nightrise combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The mountaintop event brings light and sounds together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies – along with an epic view.