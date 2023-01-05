Banff named one of the best spots in the world to visit next month

It’s a jewel of the Alberta Rockies and Banff has been named one of the best places in the world to visit in February.

A bit of an interesting title to be given, but hey, it truly is a gorgeous spot so we can see why!

The mountain town made the cut in the US News ranking of the 15 best places to visit in February 2023, along with the likes of major global destinations.

Phuket nabbed the top spot, followed by Saint Lucia and Rome with Banff being the only spot in Canada to be included. What a flex!

Banff landed at #7 on the list, with US News attributing the area’s “scenic, snow-covered mountain views and long ski season make it one of the best places to visit in February, especially if you love spending time outdoors.”

Its location in the Rockies within Banff National Park also gives plenty of chances to see wildlife, like elk, moose, and deer.

Its wealth of ski hills in the area also helped it land on the list, with Banff Sunshine Village, Mount Norquay Ski Resort, or the Lake Louise Ski Resort ready for visitors to enjoy.

Whether you want to spend a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway in Banff or enjoy the Family Day long weekend there, February definitely is a perfect month to visit.