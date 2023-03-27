A couple of TikTok stars are coming to Calgary this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

TikTok’s favourite couple, Darcy and Jer, are touring North America this summer and they are making a stop in Calgary.

They will be coming to the Jack Singer Concert Hall June 28th for their No Refunds tour.

Darcy and Jer have over 4.5 million followers on social media and they get around 50 million views per month.

#darcyandjer #popquiz ♬ original sound – Darcy & Jer @thedarcymichael Welp. Here goes. Tix on sale friday 🤓 Info: Today, TikTok’s favourite power couple Darcy & Jer are thrilled to announce The No Refunds Tour – taking their comedy from screen to stage with a North American run of dates beginning June 22 in Pittsburgh, PA through June 28 in Calgary, AB. After just three years of creating content online (and one fateful day in 2021 when Darcy launched a TikTok account), the pair have amassed a combined total of over 4.5 million cross-platform followers with an average of 50 million views per month. Known for their hilarious videos around their relationship, ADHD, plants and more, Darcy & Jer have quickly become household names with a global audience. Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 28th at 1:00 p.m. ET with public on-sale beginning Friday, March 31st at 1:00 p.m. ET. A couple for over 20 years and proud dads to their daughter Grace and golden retriever Yuma, the self-proclaimed “accidental TikTok stars” have cultivated their audience with their incredible sense of humour, joyful personalities, and unique content. Their lived experience as members of the LGBTQ+ community and navigating the ins and outs of daily life through the candid lens of neurodiversity has allowed them to build an inclusive community that celebrates conversations around mental health, relationships, politics, and living a happier life. Fresh off a sold-out show at the Just For Laughs Festival in Vancouver, and with the addition of dates in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Edmonton, and more, Darcy & Jer have their sights set on a full comedy tour across North America, with more dates to be announced. Next up, the duo will follow-up their hit road trip series Darcy & Jer Do America with a much-anticipated season two; Darcy & Jer Do Europe coming later this spring. #standupcomedy

Whether it’s all of the plants they have, trips they take, or the always fun “Pop Quiz for my stoner husband,” this duo has been entertaining people all over the world.

They are also known for their hilarious videos around their relationship, ADHD, and a whole lot more.

Viewers have loved to watch as they have shared their lived experience as members of the LGBTQ+ community and navigating the ins and outs of daily life through the candid lens of neurodiversity has allowed them to build an inclusive community that celebrates conversations around mental health, relationships, politics, and living a happier life.

The self-proclaimed “accidental TikTok stars” have been together for 20 years and are proud dads to their daughter Grace and golden retriever Yuma.

Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, March 28 with the official on-sale date on Friday, March 31.

When: June 28, 2023

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall (225 8th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Pre-sale Tuesday, March 28. On sale Friday, March 31