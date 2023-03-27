EventsConcerts

The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour to Calgary

The Doobie Brothers have added a Canadian leg to their highly-anticipated 50th Anniversary Tour — and they’re coming to Calgary.

The four-time Grammy Award winners will stop off at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, October 25 for what’s sure to be a night to remember.

The tour, which is set to hit up 10 Canadian cities across six provinces, will see the band back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. 

The group will kick things off in Ottawa on October 16, before going on to play cities like Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary, and finishing up in Abbotsford on October 28.


The Doobie Brothers have sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide, had three multiplatinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums, a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies, and were recently inducted into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They have amassed a loyal fanbase around the world over the years, thanks to their mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven sound.

The group is known for their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, as well as megahits like “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’,” and “China Grove” — and they continue to write and record new material today.

The 50th Anniversary Tour will give Calgary fans the rare opportunity to see the rock and roll legends perform these timeless hits on stage live — so don’t miss out. Tickets are on sale now.

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour

When: Wednesday, October 25
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary,
Price: Starting at $57.75 — Available here

