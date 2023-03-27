11 things to do in Calgary this week: March 27 to April 2

Spring has sprung in the city, and that brings some great things to do in Calgary with a fun concert and unique exhibit among the highlights.

There are also some wild experiences to check out.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: This Spring Festival will feature live performances of traditional music and dance, as well as cultural demonstrations, workshops, and activities for all ages. You can also enjoy delicious food from local vendors, and shop for unique crafts and gifts.

When: April 1

Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre (197 1 Street SW)

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Cost: Free

What: The country music legends come to Calgary at the end of the month for a mix of their classics and some new hits at the Jubilee Auditorium. This show will have you feeling like you are “Fishin’ in the Dark” on the “Cadillac Ranch.”

When: March 31

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW

Tickets: Starting at $89.25

What: Heritage Park Ghost Tours are back to haunt the people of Calgary again this week, proving scary season isn’t just for October. Every Wednesday, as darkness falls on Heritage Park, the ghosts and spirits come out for a scary night.

When: Wednesdays from March 15 to April 19

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: $23.95

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments before the Junos. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: March 9 to February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: March 24 to December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar (14th Avenue NE)

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: March 10 to May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person; buy here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Ends this weekend

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

What: Canstruction Calgary brings together teams to create amazing structures out of non-perishable food items. The structures are judged, exhibited to the public, and then deconstructed, with food going to the Calgary Food Bank. Using 37,778 cans of food, nine teams will create structures that will be judged and on display at Southcentre Mall until the end of March.

When: Until March 31

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Rd SE)

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here