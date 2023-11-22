Where to find community fridges and free meals in the Edmonton area

Everybody needs a helping hand from time to time, and if you’re looking for a meal, Edmonton has a wealth of helpful and easily accessible resources available to anyone who seeks it out.

From free meals to accessible community fridges, here are some helpful resources in the Edmonton area:

Earth’s General Store

Food Not Bombs, an Edmonton-based mutual aid organization, runs a community fridge outside Earth’s General Store on Whyte Avenue. Food is stocked regularly and it’s discreet, accessible, and also easy to donate to if you have extra food.

Address: 9605 82nd Avenue NW

Gurdwara Siri Guru Singh Sabha

Anyone who needs a meal can go to the Gurdwara Siri Guru Singh Sabha in Mill Woods to take part in the langar. It’s a longstanding Sikh tradition where all visitors to the gurdwara are offered a free vegetarian meal made by volunteers in the community kitchen. The World Sikh Organization of Canada has a handy etiquette guide for those visiting a gurdwara for the first time.

Address: 4504 Mill Woods Road South NW

West End Outreach Centre

Families and individuals on Edmonton’s west end can stop by the West End Outreach Centre on Mondays and Wednesdays between noon and 1 pm for a free bagged lunch. The centre also has a community kitchen where people can learn menu-planning, budgeting and cooking skills, and it prepares low-cost nutritional meals each week for people to take home and freeze.

Address: 10105 153rd Street NW

Building Hope Compassionate Associaton

Building Hope Compassionate Association offers breakfast and lunch to those looking for a meal. Breakfast is served from 9 am to noon, and lunch is served from noon to 2 pm.

Address: 3831 116th Avenue NW (Living Hope Christian Centre)

Fort Road Victory Church

Bagged lunch and dinner are available on Edmonton’s north side at the Fort Road Victory Church. Lunch is available Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm, and dinner is on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 pm.

Address: 13470 Fort Road – Use the south entrance

Hope Mission

Located downtown, the Hope Mission offers free breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, including holidays. Check here for a list of meal times. If you’re in a position to give, a $2.70 donation will also buy someone else a meal at Hope Mission.

Address: 9908 106th Avenue NW

All of these recourses and more are listed on the Edmonton Food Bank’s list of free community meals, as well as on Inform Alberta.