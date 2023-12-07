The CP Holiday Train is rolling into Calgary soon and here's what to expect

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The CP Holiday Train is coming back to Calgary this weekend, boasting bright, colourful Christmas lights and musical performances.

The train will stop at Anderson LRT Station, located at 11015 Anderson Station Way SW, on December 9 at 5:45 pm.

The event is completely free but will be accepting cash and food donations to the local food bank.

There are many other stops along the way this year, so if you’re in other areas of Alberta (or want to check it out more than once), these are the dates and locations to watch for:

December 6

Arrives in Provost at 5:55 pm

Arrives in Hardisty at 9 pm

December 7

Arrives in Camrose at 1:05 pm

Arrives in Wetaskiwin at 3:25 pm

Arrives in Ponoka at 5 pm

Arrives in Lacombe at 6:50 pm

Arrives in Blackfalds at 8:05 pm

December 8

Arrives in Innisfail at 12:45 pm

Arrives in Olds at 2:20 pm

Arrives in Didsbury at 3:30 pm

Arrives in Ardrie at 5:15 pm

December 9

Arrives in Calgary at 5:45 pm

December 11

Arrives in Okotoks at noon

Arrives in Blackie at 1:35 pm

Arrives in Vulcan at 3:15 pm

Arrives in Lethbridge at 7 pm

Arrives in Fort Mcleod at 9:15 am

Arrives in Pincher Creek at 10:35 am

Arrives in Coleman at 12:40 pm

December 19 (US train)

Arrives in Medicine Hat at 3 pm

Arrives in Tilley at 5:15 pm

Arrives in Brooks at 6:35 pm

Arrives in Gleichen at 8:35 pm

The tour will also feature tons of free live shows, and this year’s lineup features a variety of stand-out artists, including Anyway Gang, who will perform live at the Calgary stop.

For more information on the CP Holiday Train and to follow along on the journey, check out its schedule here.

CP Holiday Train — Calgary

When: December 9 at 5:45 pm

Where: Anderson CTrain Station south parking lot – 11015 Anderson Station Way SW

Price: FREE