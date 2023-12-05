8 places around Calgary to snap the perfect Christmas photo

It’s the most aesthetic time of the year and there are so many stunning places around Calgary to snap that perfect Christmas photo!

From malls to light displays out in nature and everything in between, here are eight spots in Calgary where you can have a fun DIY holiday photoshoot!

Proof/Miracle on 1st Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leana Keto (@runner_leana)

If you need an excuse to grab a fancy Christmas cocktail, it’s totally worth it for the photo! Miracle on 1st Street is back this year and there are so many possible cute shots to snap a pic, either sipping on a deluxe cocktail or in front of one of the decked-out Christmas displays.

Where: Proof — 1302 1st Street SW

Olympic Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by junctionphoto_ca (@junction_photograph)

Despite the crazy warm temperatures this year, Olympic Plaza is open for the season and it offers a beautiful winter scene that is absolutely photo-worthy. Whether you want to get on the ice with some skates or just pose around Olympic Plaza, there are some incredible shots to be taken.

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Chinook Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @le_jardin80

At the centre of Chinook mall stands a magnificent Christmas tree and it is the perfect spot to grab a photo while picking out presents this year! It’s a popular spot for many people to take their photos, you’ll notice a small crowd gathered around it taking turns to snap their pics.

Where: Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail SW

Saskatoon Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrisann Bodi (@chrisannjb)

Saskatoon Farm is just south of the city, but it is worth the drive and the photos are only a small reason for it. There is still one more weekend to enjoy the Christmas market (which includes chestnuts being roasted over an actual open fire). There are also photo ops set up all over the grounds to enjoy in between shopping from the local artisan booths. To learn more about the Christmas market, click here.

Where: Saskatoon Farm — 80181 338 Avenue E #20, Foothills County

Zoolights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @linstt.xo

Zoolights almost goes without saying, it’s been a staple holiday event in the city for years. There are so many spots outdoors to snap a photo among the millions of lights sparkling around the grounds, but there are also some cute displays indoors as well! You can learn more and reserve tickets here, and don’t forget to check out the adorable polar bears new to the zoo this year!

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Lions Festival of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penny Breedon (@pennyb_yyc)

If you’re trying to save some money this year, consider checking out the Lions Festival of Lights in Confederation Park. It is GIANT and it’s free!

Where: Confederation Park Golf Course — 24th Avenue Northwest & 14th Street NW

CrossIron Mills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrossIron Mills (@crossiron_mills)

Another fantastic mall setup can be found at CrossIron Mills! This one gives so many bright and colourful vibes to enjoy, while also taking a seat in between Christmas shopping.

Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View

Brookfield Place

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikk….. (@iammouni_1999)

Many people look forward to the day when the lights go back up at Brookfield Place, adding some joy to the downtown core. It’s also a fantastic place to snap a picture that can add some sophistication mixed with holiday cheer to your Instagram feed.

Where: Brookfield Place — 225 6th Avenue SW