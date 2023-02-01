Cowboys nightclub has been putting on a ton of events recently (including a Shrek party) and one was just announced that’s bound to get people into their dancing shoes: Grease Party.

That’s right — happening on Wednesday, February 8, the “most legendary nightclub” is having a Grease-themed party and it’s going to be electrifying.

So instead of being “the most fun you can have with your boots on,” it’ll be the most fun you can have with your… leather jacket on?

This Cowboys Grease Party will also have deals all night, like $4 Red Bull, $5 high balls, and half-priced bottles of Tito’s Vodka. That’s something the Pink Ladies could get behind. And just like Danny once said…”That’s cool baby, you know how it is, rockin’ and rollin’ and whatnot.” It sounds like the right vibe to us.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves and has missed. The upstairs even has an arcade space now, featuring a larger-than-life Hungry Hungry Hippos, axe throwing, Hyper Pitch, and many more games.

The Cowboys Music Festival was also a major highlight of the Calgary Stampede this year.

Stay tuned for all updates on what other parties, events, and shows this dance hall and club has in the works.

Cowboys Calgary

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram