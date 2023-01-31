FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Valentine's Day Calgary: Where to find a special meal for the occasion

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jan 31 2023, 10:34 pm
Valentine's Day Calgary: Where to find a special meal for the occasion
@linasmarket | @modernsteakca/Instagram

Don’t know where to go for Valentine’s Day dinner in Calgary? Look no further than this list.

We’ve gone and rounded up all the top menus being served at local establishments in the name of love on and around February 14, so you don’t have to search high and low to impress your sweetheart.

From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, here are the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner or specials in and around Calgary.

Special Valentine’s Day Menus + Specials

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.