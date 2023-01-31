Valentine's Day Calgary: Where to find a special meal for the occasion
Jan 31 2023, 10:34 pm
Don’t know where to go for Valentine’s Day dinner in Calgary? Look no further than this list.
We’ve gone and rounded up all the top menus being served at local establishments in the name of love on and around February 14, so you don’t have to search high and low to impress your sweetheart.
From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, here are the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner or specials in and around Calgary.
Special Valentine’s Day Menus + Specials
- Lina’s Market – Beef, Prawn, and Chicken Dinners
- Lina’s Market – Charcuterie Bouquet
- Greek Next Door – 3 and 4-course set menus
- Rouge – 6-course tasting menu
- Toscana Heritage – 3 and 4-course set menus
- Modern Steak – Two steaks, two sides, and a feature bottle of wine
- Banquet Bar – Seafood Tower for two
- Fortuna’s Row – 5-course menu
- Vendome – 5-course tasting menu
- River Cafe – 5-course chef’s tasting menu
- The Living Room – Couple’s menu
- Jinbar – Valentine’s Day tasting menu
- Hawthorn – 4-course prix fixe menu
- Deane House – 5-course chef’s tasting menu
- Teatro – 5-course tasting menu
- Yellow Door Bistro – 4-course menu
- Bow Valley Ranche – 4-course menu
- Oxbow – Valentine’s Day menu
- One18Empire – Menu for two
- Simply Elegant – 4-course Valentine’s Day dinner
- Selkirk Grille – 3-course menu