Cowboys nightclub has been putting on a ton of events recently and one was just announced that’s bound to get people grabbing for their pinkest clothes: Cowboys Giant Blowout Barbie Party.

That’s right — happening on Thursday, September 28, the “most legendary nightclub” is having a Barbie-themed party and there will be plenty of Kenergy too.

So instead of being “the most fun you can have with your boots on,” it’ll be the most fun you can have with your… pink clothes on? In addition to all of the pink, there will also be planned choreography and a bespoke song.

“Just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “You should stop by!”

This Cowboys Giant Blowout Barbie Party will also have 75-cent draft all night long. That’s something Allen himself would have loved.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves. The upstairs even has an arcade space now, featuring a larger-than-life Hungry Hungry Hippos, axe throwing, Hyper Pitch, and many games.

Take the trip to Barbieland. Doors open at 8 pm.

Stay tuned for all updates on what other parties, events, and shows this dance hall and club has in the works. There are so many upcoming YYC food events as well to look forward to.

Cowboys Calgary

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram