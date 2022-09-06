Pals Sandwich Bar has finally opened on Whyte Avenue, and Edmonton is in for a treat with its massive sandwiches and gorgeous location.

Located in Old Strathcona, this is a must-try spot with fresh sandwiches, sides, drinks, and more.

You might also like: The wildest items to buy at the It'Sugar store in West Edmonton Mall (PHOTOS)

Big Sky BBQ Pit in Alberta is THE spot for meat lovers (VIDEO)

"Rather obvious": A sign of shrinkflation in an Alberta store has people talking

The sandwich shop concept is from the same team as the beloved Whyte Avenue restaurant Pip, so naturally, we HAD to check out this spot. Pip is a dream, and Pals will likely become a favourite of Edmontonians, too.

Pals is actually right across the street from Pip, which is downright perfect.

Pals’ massive bright yellow exterior is sure hard to miss, and both its interior and exterior are perfect for an Instagram photo.

Sides include fries, chips, and potato salad (which is absolutely fantastic), but obviously, it’s the sandwiches that are the stars of the show.

We got to appreciate the large size of the sandwiches, with more than a dozen on the menu in the price range of $16 to $19. The sandwiches are filling for your stomach, and also keep your wallet a little full, too.

We went with the Beef Dip and wowza, it was on a delicious torpedo bun, filled with a thick layering of provolone, onions, roast beef and au jus.

A good Beef Dip is hard to find, and if you are a fan of them, you MUST try Pals. It’s a revelation, truly.

The Pals Pastrami was also stacked, served on rye bread with dijon, pastrami, and pickles. Downright delicious!

So, there you have it.

Pals Sandwich Bar is certainly one of the finest sandwich shops to open in Edmonton in quite some time and we would say it’s a must-visit spot.

Pals Sandwich Bar

Address: 10335 – 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram