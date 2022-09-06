Cha-Ching: Oilers owner Daryl Katz rises wildly on Forbes ranking of 2022 billionaires

Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz has amassed nearly a billion dollars in the past year, moving his way up on the 2022 ranking of billionaires by Forbes.

Katz lands at the #637 spot on the 2022 ranking thanks to his fortune in the pharmacy business and the Katz Group of Companies which includes pharmacy, sports, entertainment and real estate development businesses.

He is also known for spearheading the development of Rogers Place Arena and the surrounding ICE District in downtown Edmonton.

You might also like: Pals: Edmonton's newest sandwich place has a MASSIVE beef dip

8 Alberta small towns that become magical in the fall

A "Small Town Alberta Starter Pack" has people chiming in about 'Berta towns

Over the years Edmonton-born Katz’s wealth has steadily increased, going from $3.1B in 2018 and 2019, $3.2B in 2020, and $3.6B in 2021 to sit at $4.5B in 2022.

The 61-year-old landed at #637 on the 2022 list, up considerably from his #831 placement in 2021.

Late last year Forbes appraised Katz’s Oilers, which he bought in 2008, at an estimated $1.1 billion. Edmonton was named the seventh most valuable franchise in the NHL.

Forbes added that the franchise had seen a 147% increase in value over the past five years.

The highest ranking Canadian on the list was Chanpeng Zhao at #19 with a net worth of a staggering $65B.

Coming in first place overall on the Forbes ranking was Tesla founder Elon Musk with a jaw-dropping net worth of $219B, his first time ever topping the list.