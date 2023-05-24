You can save cash at Stampede with Costco and it’s a steal

There is a great deal on at Costco right now that could save you a few bucks at the Calgary Stampede. But you have to get on it quickly because these usually sell out fast.

The “Stampede Bucks” are available at Costco locations across the city. You can get $50 worth for $39.99.

The cool part is you can use them on almost everything at Stampede. You can put the Stampede bucks towards authentic Stampede merchandise, Rodeo and Evening Show tickets, rides and games, food and drinks, parking, shopping, and admission to the grounds.

But once they are gone, they are gone. Once supplies run out, they aren’t going to make any more, so make sure you get yours as soon as you can.

This year’s Stampede is looking like it is going to be massive. As always, there will be some wild food options to check out.

The list of concerts that are coming to Calgary for this year’s event continues to get better and better. With your Stampede admission, you can see DJ Pauly D and all the other great shows at the Big Four Roadhouse. You can also see every show on the Coca-Cola stage or at Nashville North.