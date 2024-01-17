8 best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Calgary

In the food world, there aren’t many sweeter words than “all-you-can-eat.”

Calgary has an abundance of buffets serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner all over the city, with food from all over the world.

We asked Calgarians to share their absolute favourite all-you-can-eat spots and they came up with the goods with everything from sushi, Indian cuisine, and prime rib on the menu at these places.

If you’re already building up an appetite, these are the all-you-can-eat restaurants in Calgary that you should try.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the Grey Eagle buffet has you covered. Buffets are available seven days a week with seafood night packed full of crab, lobster, and more available on Thursday nights. Over the weekend, the restaurant also offers all-you-can-eat Alberta prime rib with all the trimmings.

Address: 3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary

If you’re craving endless Indian dishes, you should check out Cinnamon’s lunchtime buffet. You can get everything from salads, fresh naan bread, rice, and a huge variety of mains. It’s offered daily at their northeast location or on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays downtown.

Address: 1207 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 3022 23rd Street NE, Calgary

Brunch fans need to get themselves down to the Carriage House Inn stat to try out its award-winning brunch buffet. There’s made-to-order omelettes, Eggs Benedict, prime rib, garlic shrimp, plus pretty much every breakfast food you could imagine. It’s held every Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Address: 9030 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

You’ll be able to get your hands on as much sushi and other classic Japanese dishes as you desire at this all-you-can-eat spot. There are hundreds of dishes available, from noodles, rice, sushi, soups, and salads, and it’s open every day for lunch or dinner.

Address: 338 – 8338 18th Street SE, Calgary

This spot offers rodizio, a traditional Brazilian way of serving food in steakhouses, where the meat is presented on skewers and carved directly onto your plate. Just some of the dishes on offer include chorizo, picanha, parmesan beef, and chicken legs along with so many sides.

Address: 136 2nd Street SW, Calgary

With a huge range of meat and vegetarian dishes, Taj Mahal has some of the best buffets around. It’s available every lunchtime from Monday to Friday or on Wednesday evenings if you’re in search of the perfect dinner spot.

Address: 4816 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

For all-you-can-eat Chinese fare, Buffet Yangtze is the place to be. The Deerfoot City spot has tons of your favourite Canadian and Chinese dishes on offer to load up on.

Address: 4190, 901 64th Avenue NE D, Calgary

For unlimited plates of sushi, you’ll want to check out Sushi & Kitchen. The menu is stacked with hundreds of dishes that you can get your hands on at their all-you-can-eat buffets daily. There’s really no such thing as too much sushi!

Address: 5620 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

