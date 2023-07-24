Beat the heatwave with these five cold drinks in Calgary

With a heat warning in effect for Calgary and temperatures expected to go above 30 on Monday, you’ll probably be looking for a way to escape the heat, and what better way than with a cold drink?
We’ve got you covered whether you’re looking for something sweet, caffeinated, or a little more boozy, these six drinks are all undeniable thirst quenchers.
Grab a flowery iced tea
View this post on Instagram
Address: 540 7th Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-1463
Try a Brazilian smoothie
View this post on Instagram
This delicious smoothie shop opened just in time for summer in downtown Calgary. Oakberry is a Brazil-based company that has taken the world by storm. With unlimited add-ons available, you can customize your smoothie to your heart’s content but the secret to the perfect, authentic, Brazilian smoothie is the condensed milk.
Address: 625 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 805-284-8540
Game while drinking cold beer and cocktails
View this post on Instagram
If you’d like to skip the patio (and the heat), Revival Brewery & Arcade might be the perfect spot for you. Game the afternoon heat away while sipping on one of the many beers or cocktails.
Address: 1217B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-893-2337
Head to Inglewood for an iced coffee or tea
Cafe Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar
View this post on Instagram
It’s not just the coffee that’s great at Cafe Gravity but the vibes. Located in Calgary’s quirky Inglewood community, you can bet it’s also a great spot for artists.
If you don’t mind drinking your coffee in the evening, stop by on a music night to enjoy some tunes with your coffee or trade it in for a glass of wine.
Address: 909 10th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta
Phone: 403-457-0697
Indulge in something sweet
Greedy Donuts
View this post on Instagram
While you might not immediately think of cold drinks when you hear Greedy Donuts, it’s a great spot to satisfy all of your sweet cravings no matter if it’s in solid or liquid form. Try one of the milkshakes or go for something a bit lighter, like a fruit “ade.”
Address: 6008 Macleod Trail SW #106, Calgary
Phone: 825-561-7974