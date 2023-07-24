Beat the heatwave with these five cold drinks in Calgary

We’ve got you covered whether you’re looking for something sweet, caffeinated, or a little more boozy, these six drinks are all undeniable thirst quenchers.

Try a Brazilian smoothie

Oakberry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Foodie | calgary (@foodie.yyc)

This delicious smoothie shop opened just in time for summer in downtown Calgary. Oakberry is a Brazil-based company that has taken the world by storm. With unlimited add-ons available, you can customize your smoothie to your heart’s content but the secret to the perfect, authentic, Brazilian smoothie is the condensed milk.

Address: 625 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 805-284-8540

Instagram

Game while drinking cold beer and cocktails

Revival Brewery + Arcade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revival Brewery + Arcade (@revivalbrewcade)

If you’d like to skip the patio (and the heat), Revival Brewery & Arcade might be the perfect spot for you. Game the afternoon heat away while sipping on one of the many beers or cocktails.

Address: 1217B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-893-2337

Instagram

Head to Inglewood for an iced coffee or tea

Cafe Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tin+Mui | YYC+YVR Foodie (@eattinwithmui)

It’s not just the coffee that’s great at Cafe Gravity but the vibes. Located in Calgary’s quirky Inglewood community, you can bet it’s also a great spot for artists.

If you don’t mind drinking your coffee in the evening, stop by on a music night to enjoy some tunes with your coffee or trade it in for a glass of wine.

Address: 909 10th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta

Phone: 403-457-0697

Instagram

Indulge in something sweet

Greedy Donuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐃𝐘 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐓 (@greedydonut_yyc)

While you might not immediately think of cold drinks when you hear Greedy Donuts, it’s a great spot to satisfy all of your sweet cravings no matter if it’s in solid or liquid form. Try one of the milkshakes or go for something a bit lighter, like a fruit “ade.”

Address: 6008 Macleod Trail SW #106, Calgary

Phone: 825-561-7974

Instagram