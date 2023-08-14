NewsWeather

Calgary bracing for HOT week as temperatures expected to hit 30°C

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Aug 14 2023, 4:47 pm
TRphotos/Shutterstock

Calgary is in for a scorching hot week, with a heatwave expected to bring temperatures above 30°C to the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, which has issued a severe heat warning starting Monday and lasting until Thursday, the sun will be out in force with few clouds to dim the heat.

The good news is that rain and cooler temperatures are expected at the end of the week and into the weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
The City of Calgary has a few recommendations for keeping cool in extreme heat, including: 

  • Keep cool drinks in your vehicle and gas tank full
  • Never leave people or pets in the car during extreme heat
  • Open curtains and blinds during the night and close them during the day
  • Avoid working or exercising in the extreme heat

To view a full list of recommendations, click here.

The city has also installed several cooling locations. To view an interactive map and find your nearest location, click here.

