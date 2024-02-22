9 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: February 23 to 25

Snow may be on the way at the end of the weekend, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the awesome things to do around Calgary over the next few days.

From outdoor fun to an epic concert that will give you all the nostalgia, these are the things to watch for in the city this weekend.

BHM exhibition at the Military Museums

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soccer Without Boundaries FC (@swb_fc)

What: A new exhibition showcasing the vital role and sacrifices made by Black Canadian soldiers from World War I to the present day is on at the Miltary Museums. Running throughout February, there are many opportunities to check it out for yourself.

When: February 2 to 29

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Regular admission ranging from FREE to $35 for a family pass

Hood’s Up at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Different cars are featured each week so that visitors can take a peek inside the engines of some incredible vintage vehicles!

When: January 20 to April 25

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village 0 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $8.95 for kids and $15.95 for adults

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐘𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐘 𝐘𝐘𝐂 (@yummy.yyc)

What: If you or your partner have a sweet tooth, there’s nothing quite like the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. With so many unique concoctions at various locations around the city, you’ll have fun hunting down the most unique flavours while exploring Calgary.

When: February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations around Calgary. For a full list of participating vendors, click here.

Harry Potter in concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra (@calgaryphil)

What: Catch Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on the big screen with music performed by Calgary’s Philharmonic Orchestra.

When: February 22 to 24

Where: Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Price: $25 to $100 and can be purchased online here

Roller skating at House of Skate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Skate (@houseofskateyyc)

What: It’s official: Calgary is finally going to see the return of a dedicated roller skating rink, and there’s going to be a big party to celebrate! House of Skate announced on Wednesday afternoon that the rink will open for the first time on February 23. There will be a big opening extravaganza with adult classes, members-only open skates, DJs, and more.

When: February 23 to 24

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: $45 for adults, $35 for kids under 12 and can be purchased here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle | local calgary + travel blog (@ellewritenow)

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop. When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fareen | Food Mamma (@foodmammacom)

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Ice Cube

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

What: Anyone looking for a blast of nostalgia will want to grab some tickets to see Ice Cube this weekend!

When: February 23 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Tickets range from $235 to almost $3,000 and can be purchased online here

Tubing at Winsport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

What: If you want to get outside but are looking for something a little more unique, you could always try tubing at Winsport! With snow in the forecast, it could be the perfect week for it – if you bundle up, of course.

When: Fridays and weekends

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets are $18; can be booked online here