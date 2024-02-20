Your next trip to the Calgary Zoo might cost more thanks to dynamic pricing

If you’ve been planning on visiting the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo in the near future (maybe to check out the penguin walk or the new polar bears), you might want to plan ahead if you’re hoping to save some money.

The popular attraction in Calgary has switched to a dynamic pricing model with shifting rates depending on what day you choose to visit. Pricing is determined based on a number of factors, including day of the week, weather, pre-purchased tickets/demand, school calendars, stat holidays, and early closures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

Alison Archambault, the director of brand and engagement at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, told Daily Hive there’s a good reason behind the shift.

“This strategy aims to manage crowd levels during peak times, offers potential cost savings for visitors during off-peak periods and for planning ahead. While new to us, consumers will be familiar with this approach as it’s used by other tourist attractions in Alberta, airlines, hotels, and Uber.”

According to their website, prices for pre-purchased tickets currently range from $27.95 to $35.95 depending on the day. One Reddit user says they saw some for as high as $38.45.

People online had mixed reactions to the change, with some people outraged at the increase and others sympathetic to the reasoning behind the decision.

Comment

byu/XBrav from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/XBrav from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/XBrav from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/XBrav from discussion

inCalgary

While some days will definitely be more expensive than they might have been in the past, Archambault noted there are benefits, too.

Visitors will be able to take advantage of lower prices on off-peak days. Pricing at those times might be lower than the set low-season price.

What do you think? Will the cost of admission influence your decision to visit the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo this year?