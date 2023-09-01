6 concerts we're excited to see in Calgary this month

September is finally here, which means the major summer music festivals are behind us, but there are still some exciting concerts to look forward to in Calgary this month.

From big names in Canadian music to some international favourites, here are six upcoming performances we’re looking forward to.

Serena Ryder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Ryder (she/her) (@serenaryder)

This Canadian singer-songwriter has some great hits you’ll no doubt be able to sing along to, no matter how big of a fan you already are. A couple of her top songs have been played regularly for a decade including “Stompa” and “What I Wouldn’t Do.”

When: September 29, 7:30 pm

Where: Jubilee Auditorium

Tickets: Tickets are between $34 and $94 and can be purchased here

50 Cent

The rapper, famous for his hit single “Candy Shop,” is on a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his massive debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. This concert could be a little hit of nostalgia for anyone who remembers blasting his music in the car or at school dances in the early 2000s.

When: September 10 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster starting at $223 and can be purchased here

Morgan Wallen, Ernest & Bailey Zimmerman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Morgan Wallen is taking the country music scene by storm and there’s no more proof of that than the speed of his ticket sales for his One Night At A Time World Tour. It would be incredible to see him perform any of his hits like “Last Night” or “Chasing You” live… if you can afford the tickets.

When: September 30 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster but there are still some available on StubHub starting at $573. Find them here.

The Chicks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chicks (@thechicks)

The Chicks, an iconic American country music band, are heading to Calgary early this month. Calgary is just one of the stops on their 2023 World Tour.

When: September 7 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at around $220 on Ticketmaster and can be purchased here

Iron Maiden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iron Maiden (@ironmaiden)

Instead of making you “Run To The Hills,” this concert announcement might make you run to the nearest box office. Don’t miss the chance to catch this legendary ’80s heavy metal band in person at their concert in Calgary this month.

When: September 28 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $73 on Ticketmaster and can be purchased here

Bonnie Raitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Raitt (@bonnieraittofficial)

The American blues singer and guitarist launched her career in the ’70s but she recently won a Grammy Award for song of the year in 2023. The award is one of the four most prestigious awards at the Grammys. She’s making a stop in Calgary for her Just Like That Tour.

When: September 25 at 8 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall

Tickets: Tickets start at $452 and can be purchased here