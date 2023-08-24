12 places to catch live music for free in Calgary until the end of September

Summer is an exciting time for music lovers, with so many concerts and festivals offering ways to get your live music fix in Calgary. There is still a month left of the season and the music events are not slowing down anytime soon.

If you’ve used up all your money on all of the music festivals that took place around the city this year but still can’t get enough, consider checking out these 12 places offering free live music until the end of the summer.

Cafe Gravity

What: Cafe Gravity offers an intimate venue to check out local musicians and grab a drink at the same time. It regularly hosts live music nights to support local talent. The shows are free but you can also contribute to the tip bucket.

There are so many different shows, for the full schedule click here.

When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays are emerging artist nights, Thursdays are singer/songwriter nights and Fridays and Saturdays are showcasing nights. For more information click here.

Where: 909 10th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta

Honens Festival

What: The Honens Festival is coming back to Calgary this September! This event only happens once every three years and is internationally recognized. If you like classical piano music, you cannot miss it!

The event will kick off on September 7 with an audience favourite, “176 keys,” where “eight hands will fly on two pianos.” For a full schedule of performances click here.

When: September 7 to 10

Where: Various performances will take place at different locations all over the city.

Party in the Plaza

What: Check out this huge free live music event in Calgary at Olympic Plaza. Kardinal Offishall and Kiesza will headline this celebration of 50 years of hip-hop music. When: Opens at 6 pm, performances begin at 8 pm on August 30.

Where: Olympic Plaza, 228 8th Avenue SW

HPCA Fall Music in the Park

What: Enjoy a free live music performance by a local artist and a low-cost meal from a locally-owned pizza restaurant.

When: September 15, 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Highland Park Community Association, 3716 2nd Street NW

Summer on 17th

What: Summer on 17th is back again, and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment and tons of free live music in Calgary throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Calgary Central Library

What: The Central Library is a great spot to find free live music. There are lots of performances scheduled throughout the year and can be seen here. One upcoming live performance to watch for is in celebration of Pride Week with Hayden McHugh.

When: Ongoing

Where: Calgary Central Library

Dover’s Music & Art in the Garden

What: It’s the final day in the three-day summer series for Dover’s Music & Art in the Garden in Calgary this weekend. Listen to live music while taking in all the soothing beauty and scents of Dover’s community garden.

When: August 26th, 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: 2951 26th Avenue SE

Romero Distilling Free Live Music on Saturday Nights

What: Romero Distilling offers free live music on Saturday nights. To view a full list of upcoming performers until the end of September click here.

When: Saturday nights, 7 to 10 pm

Where: 688 Heritage Drive SE #300

NMC Sundays in C-Square

What: The National Music Centre is hosting its Sundays in C-Square concert series. Every Sunday, up-and-coming Alberta talent takes to the stage, offering free performances for visitors. There’s one more performance coming up this month on August 27.

When: Until August 27, 1 to 4 pm

Where: Celebration Square, 508 7th Avenue SE

Heritage Park Music in the Plaza

What: There’s still one performance left at Heritage Park’s Music in the Plaza. For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!

When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30

Where: Heritage Park

Party in the Park at the Lougheed House

What: Live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and lawn games will take over the Lougheed House grounds. You can also reserve a spot and picnic blanket here.

When: August 26, 1 to 7 pm

Where: 707 13th Avenue SW

Ship and Anchor

What: The Ship and Anchor is always packed, especially during the summer months with its popular street patio. It’s also a great place to check out some local music acts over some drinks and great food!

When: There are a lot of different acts to watch for, you can see what’s coming up on their website here.

Where: 534 17th Avenue SW

Circle Stage at Olympic Plaza

What: Visit the circle stage at Olympic Plaza at noon on Thursdays in August and September and catch a live performance. It’s a great place to enjoy lunch with so many spots to sit and enjoy.

When: July 20 to September 14, for a full list of performances, click here.

Where: Olympic Plaza