Classical piano festival to take over Calgary streets and parks next month

A classical piano festival is coming back to Calgary next month and there are so many ways to take in the free performances.

You can expect a high-quality musical experience as Honens is recognized worldwide for its International Piano Competition, which takes place every three years. The competition is “considered one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HONENS (@honens)

The festival will kick off on Thursday, September 7 with a crowd favourite, “176 Keys,” at the containR in Sunnyside and then again on Stephen Avenue.

Eight hands will play two pianos, with a pair of those hands belonging to 2022 Honens Prize Laureate Illia Ovcharenko, who will be joined by artistic director Jon Kimura Parker as well as Calgary pianists Akiko Tominaga and Jani Parsons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illia Ovcharenko (@illiaovcharenko_pianist)

Other performances to watch for include Open Air Calgary at Central Memorial Park and Around the World With Ladom Ensemble.

If you miss either of these performances, the festival will also be hitting the road for one day in High River for a musical extravaganza in the park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HONENS (@honens)

There will also be two neurodivergent-friendly performances on September 9 and 10.

“Join the Ladom Ensemble for a family-friendly concert that embraces neurodiversity and disability,” reads Honens’ website.

“With music representing a wide variety of musical traditions, this event has been specially designed to be accessible and inclusive for neurodivergent listeners, people with disabilities, and others who face social and systemic barriers to attending typical events. All ages and expressions are welcome!”

There is a $5 registration fee for each of these events that will be refunded upon arrival at the concert.

2023 Honens Festival Calgary

When: September 7 to 10

Where: There are performances planned at locations all over the city. Check out the schedule here.

Price: FREE