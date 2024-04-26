Municipalities near Calgary are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries

With Calgary house prices skyrocketing, it might not be a bad idea to set your sights outside of city limits and some awesome jobs are hiring nearby.

There are tons of municipalities around Calgary looking for new talent to fill dozens of different jobs this May.

With jobs spanning so many different departments, they require a variety of skill sets from manual labour to management and finances. These city jobs also come with some great perks and benefits!

Airdrie

What: With a population of just over 80,000, Airdrie is a much quieter alternative to Calgary. Known historically for its connection to the railway, it is now a thriving town with a bunch of budding job opportunities!

Jobs: The City of Airdrie is hiring for 10 jobs, and it’s good news if fitness is your thing: there are a handful of jobs in aquatics and wellness.

More: To learn more and apply, check out the list of jobs here.

Okotoks

What: Okotoks is known for its namesake, the “Big Rock,” but there’s a lot more to this town than that. It’s a picturesque spot with a quaint downtown, complete with cute local shops, restaurants, and a great art scene. If you live in the south of Calgary, it’s also close enough to make the commute daily, should you want to stay in the city.

Jobs: The Town of Okotoks has three positions available across a variety of departments including in programs and events, human resources, and legislative affairs.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

High River

What: If you haven’t been to High River before, it’s well worth the visit. The surrounding countryside is breathtaking, with gorgeous views of the foothills. Not to mention its claim to fame as one of the main filming locations for Canada’s longest-running TV show, Heartland.

Jobs: The Town of High River is currently looking to hire two PLAY leaders to help plan activities and implement the PLAY Parks & Rec Camp Program.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Cochrane

What: It’s only a short drive to Cochrane from Calgary, and it is so worth it for the incredible food and great views. There are several cute artisan shops and a nearby Wolfdog Sanctuary, but the town is probably best known as a hot spot for ice cream.

Jobs: The Town of Cochrane is hiring for four positions, including a Senior Intergovernmental Relations Liaison and a fire prevention officer. More: Click here to learn more about the benefits of working for the town. To learn more about the available positions, click here. Chestermere View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Chestermere (@cityofchestermere)

What: If you love the water, working in Chestermere could be a great opportunity to live closer to it without leaving the prairies. It’s the perfect place for skating this winter and has a great golf and park scene during the summer months. It also has an annual Winter Lights Festival.

Jobs: The City is hiring four positions, including community peace officers and a senior municipal engineer.

More: To learn more about which positions are available and to apply, click here.

Strathmore

What: Just a short drive east of Calgary is the town of Strathmore. It is probably best known for its annual Stampede, which happens over August long, and its Western flair. It also has great skating in the winter!

Jobs: The Town is hiring for three positions with a mix of casual and full-time positions.

More: To learn more about the available positions and apply, click here.

Canmore

What: What’s not to love about Canmore? It’s a stunning mountain town with tons to do, no matter the season. Whether you’re a fitness buff or an artist, there’s plenty of both happening here. It’s got all the excitement of Banff but a little less chaos during tourist season.

Jobs: The Town of Canmore is hiring for nine jobs, with a blend of full-time, part-time and casual positions. They are also currently hiring for a new fire chief.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Banff

What: Banff is known worldwide as a top destination to visit, and it’s easy to see why. If you’ve been looking to live out your mountain living dreams, these jobs could be your ticket.

Jobs: Banff is hiring for eight jobs, including a finance officer and cemetery coordinator.