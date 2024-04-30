Looking for a new career that pays well and comes with good benefits? You’re in luck, because the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs this month, and some of them pay over $100,000 a year.

The City of Calgary has hundreds of career opportunities, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some also provide outstanding benefits.

There’s something for everyone, with open positions ranging from an application analyst to a water operations coordinator.

So dust off your resume and write a killer cover letter to land one of these awesome dream jobs. To see the full list of open positions, click here.

Salary: $91,367 to $137,955 a year

Who should apply: If you have an engineering background and are passionate about ensuring smooth commutes throughout the city, look no further than this traffic signals technician role! Some of the job duties include preparing detailed LRT designs and assisting with conducting crossing inspections. A degree in engineering and some signalling design experience are preferred.

Salary: $103,249 to $185,884 per year

Who should apply: If you’re passionate about improving the lives of people around you through the law, this position could be a great opportunity. Lawyers specializing in environmental law are expected to provide timely legal advice on environmental management systems, contaminated sites, compliance, investigations, liability assessment, and site management, as well as handling construction contracts and environmental regulatory matters.

If you’re more geared towards law relating to aboriginal issues, you will be expected to offer expert advice on the duty to consult, the Indian Act, the Addition to Reserve process, and Indigenous Governance. Applicants should hold a Juris Doctor (J.D.), Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), or equivalent degree from a recognized institution.

Salary: $44.20 to $59.09 per hour

Who should apply: If you have a background in communications and are looking for an opportunity to apply your skillset to a worthy cause, this position with the City’s anti-racism team could be for you. This role involves developing, overseeing, and managing the delivery of a strategic communication plan. Successful applicants will have at least a two-year diploma in marketing, communications, public relations, journalism, business administration, or a related field and at least eight years of experience.

Salary: $140,000 to $213,000 per year

Who should apply: With the current housing crisis, this role could give you the chance to feel like you’re giving back in a meaningful way. The chief housing officer is responsible for “advancing housing outcomes for Calgarians through growth and development, engagement with the building industry, community organizations and advocacy groups, and other actions to create communities that are safe, vibrant and sustainable.” The City of Calgary is looking for a candidate with a degree in business, planning or a related field and 10 years of experience.

Salary: $16.98 to $18.53 an hour

Who should apply: It’s almost that time of year, and if you’re looking for a way to make some extra cash in the summer, you might want to apply for this position as a Stampede coin handler! Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have at least six months of experience handling coins.