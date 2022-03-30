Glenbow to open FREE pop-up art exhibit in downtown Calgary office tower next month

A new art exhibit is coming to downtown Calgary this spring, and the best part? It’s totally free!

Glenbow, Calgary’s beloved art and history museum, temporarily shut down operations at the end of August 2021 to undergo a $120 million renovations. It isn’t expected to reopen until 2024, newly named the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture. In the interim, the museum will be introducing a satellite exhibit space in one of the city’s underused office buildings.

Set to open on April 9, 2022, the exhibition will pop up in The Edison at 150 9th Avenue SW. The new location is just a block away from the museum’s main venue.

According to a press release, The Glenbow is converting an empty office suite on the public +15 level of The Edison into a Class A Museum space, which includes installing specialized HVAC systems and climate controls to protect the artworks and artifacts that will be on view in the space.

The goal is that this repurposed space could continue to be a cultural or creative facility for art in Calgary even after Glenbow moves back to its original building.

The space will be open from 11 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm beginning April 9. Admission is free; however, a timed ticket is required for entry, which can be reserved online.

You might also like: Calgary's Glenbow museum is closing to undergo a major transformation (VIDEO)

Admission will now be FREE forever at the Glenbow museum in Calgary

Celebrate spring with cute animals and cowboy competitions at the Calgary Stampede's Aggie Days

The first exhibition in Glenbow’s new location is Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment.

The landmark exhibition will be home to more than 200 works of art by a generation of extraordinary female painters, photographers, sculptors, architects, and filmmakers from a century ago — pioneers who opened new frontiers for women artists in Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenbow Museum (@glenbowmuseum)

It also features works created by Indigenous female contemporaries working in traditional media for a cross-country snapshot of female creativity in the dynamic modern moment of the early 20th century.

“At Glenbow, we are committed to sharing a more inclusive history of our arts and culture,” said Nicholas R. Bell, President & CEO, Glenbow, in a press release. “This exhibition is a timely reconsideration of the urgent and powerful work of women who too often created in the shadow of their more celebrated counterparts and a reminder that the limelight of our past has to expand.”

Bell says, “We still have so much to learn from these remarkable artists and workers” and that the museum is proud to inaugurate its satellite space with this exhibition.

The Uninvited exhibition will be on display at The Edison until May 8, 2022.

The new location will host the museum’s feature exhibition program until Glenbow’s

building renovation is complete in 2024. While you wait for the space to open, you can check out all of Glenbow’s online artist talks and virtual tours

When: Beginning April 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Where: The Edison (150 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free; timed ticket required for entry